'Having fun is what it's all about': London Knights celebrate opening of outdoor YXU skating rink

If you happen to enjoy skating and airplane spotting, then perhaps the outdoor ice rink at London International Airport (YXU) is just the place for you this winter.

With a drop in temperatures, the outdoor rink at YXU — also known as Canada’s first airport ice rink — officially opened this week for the winter season. In order to celebrate the opening of the backyard style ice rink, the London Knights were invited for a first skate.

The team at YXU built the rink and boards themselves, including the lighting system for evening skating, in order to give back to the community.

For Scott McFadzean, YXU president and CEO, they want to be able to offer the public other reasons to visit the airport.

“We continue to look for creative ways to engage and give back to our community here at the airport,” he said. “There are not many locations in the city that allow outdoor ice hockey, we’re proud to be able to provide a fun and safe place for staff, tenants and the public to skate and play hockey, while enjoying the bonus of spotting aircraft arriving and departing. ”

The airport advises skaters that the rink is use at your own risk and is not supervised, while children five years of age and under must wear CSA approved helmet.

The rink is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day and includes outdoor lighting and a hut to get ready in. The availability is dependent on consistent cold temperatures, so visitors can stay up to date on conditions via YXU’s social media channels.

"It's great that London has a space to enjoy hockey at its roots on the outdoor rink and kudos to our partners at YXU for making this happen for the community,” said Alex Brown, marketing director of the London Knights. “The players all grew up enjoying time with their friends and family on a pond or nearby community rink — having fun is what it's all about!"

To find the YXU ice rink, head east to the end of Oxford Street, turn left down Crumlin Sideroad, and then go around the bend on and onto Hurricane Road.

Free parking is available along the fence in front of the Airside Operations Center, east of the rink. The airport asks visitors to not park along the road coming in on Hurricane Road/Spitfire Road.

To view a map of the location and read more about community recreation at London International Airport, you can visit their website.