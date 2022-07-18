Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival
Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival
An incident at the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival on Saturday is now being looked at by a London police hate crime investigator.
Organizers told CTV News at the time, the event was interrupted by a couple who allegedly got out of a truck and started swinging a two-by-four at guests.
People quickly called police who responded within minutes to de-escalate the situation.
Officers took a person into custody on Saturday and now say a man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by a hate crime investigator.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but 'egregiously poor decision-making' resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.
Extreme heat warning goes into effect in U.K.
Britain's first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as authorities prepare for record high temperatures that are already disrupting travel, health care and schools.
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-thru
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
Sri Lanka's acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country's lawmakers are set to elect a new president.
Halifax couple entertains and educates neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
Preparation in Waterloo-Wellington for the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout, $200,000 worth of items stolen from a board game café, and a Waterloo business forced to move for trail upgrades round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kitchener man found lying in road with stab wounds
A Kitchener man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Westmount Road and Gage Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.
Windsor
-
Rain moves through Windsor-Essex on Monday
Rain showers are expected Monday and continuing into Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act charges
A Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine.
-
One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor
Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
Barrie
-
Pride festivals continue throughout Central Ontario
Muskoka Pride kicked off their week-long celebrations with their third annual rainbow road tour Sunday.
-
Annual Walk for Chiari in support of young boy set to return next weekend
The Donkin family is putting the final preparations in place for the return of an annual Walk for Chiari, a charity walk meant to benefit young Mason Donkin.
-
Barrie police assisting Anishinabek police in search for missing woman
Barrie police are helping another police service in trying to locate a missing woman who was recently seen in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
New wildfire in Sudbury district
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Gee-Gees concerned over athletic future after uOttawa cuts Track and Field funding
Just weeks before the new school year, University of Ottawa athletes are learning that the Varsity Track and Field team is being downgraded; the result of a funding cut after the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Fire Service searching for partner to help build new training facility
The Ottawa Fire Service is looking for a partner to help build a new multi-million dollar firefighter training facility in the capital.
Toronto
-
Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart
About one year ago, Mariam Tannous became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart.
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting
A 40-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot on The Danforth Sunday night.
Montreal
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
-
Two councillors on a mission to patch potholes in Montreal borough
Two Montreal councillors say the Plante administration isn't moving fast enough when it comes to pothole repairs -- and they're taking matters into their own hands by using the city's app.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze
Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.
-
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
-
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout
As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
Edmonton
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
When 48 Catholic church entities signed on to fundraise $25 million for survivors under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, it was spelled out they would do so through their 'best efforts.' That fundraising campaign raised less than $4 million.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissioner
This week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
$625/month for a 60-square-foot sleeping pod? That's what's being advertised in Metro Vancouver
Craigslist postings for relatively affordable shared accommodation in Metro Vancouver can include anything from tiny windowless dens to parked travel trailers. But a recent posting may be a first for the region.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in B.C. last week, but not everywhere in the province
With B.C. in the midst of another wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of patients in hospital with the disease has risen quickly over the last two weeks. The increase hasn't been evenly distributed across regions, however.