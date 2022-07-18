Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival

An incident at the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival on Saturday is now being looked at by a London police hate crime investigator.

Organizers told CTV News at the time, the event was interrupted by a couple who allegedly got out of a truck and started swinging a two-by-four at guests.

People quickly called police who responded within minutes to de-escalate the situation.

Officers took a person into custody on Saturday and now say a man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by a hate crime investigator.