Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
According to police, the incident happened overnight Saturday into Sunday at the Petrolia Fall fair.
While OPP have not disclosed what the hate crime was that’s being investigated, an online post by the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair reads, “We are absolutely disgusted by this hateful act! The Petrolia fair is for everyone! We love and support our LGBTQ2S+ community and we want you to know that despite this hateful act our fair is a safe place for you and we will work hard to make sure this remains a safe place for everyone.”
The post is accompanied by a photo of what appears to be a pride flag tied up in a noose and left hanging over some tanks on the back of a food truck.
‘Truckin Mamas on the run’ food truck also posted to social media saying “So much for security at the Petrolia fall fair. Not any fault of the fair board this could have just as easily happened in the park. This is what I show up to this morning at the fair. A hangmans noose with a pride flag in it.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
