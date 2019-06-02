

CTV London





A man has been charged after St. Thomas police say he was carrying a hatchet and uttering threats.

Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a Talbot street establishment about an angry man who had allegedly threatened a staff member with a hatchet.

The man fled before police arrived, but he was located near the establishment.

Police say when they arrested the man he still had the hatchet.

After investigating, police say the man used the axe in a threatening manner inside the establishment.

A 64-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and using a weapon dangerous to the public peace.