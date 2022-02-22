Hanover, Ont. youth charged after reports of a hand gun at a high school

A 14-year-old youth in Hanover, Ont. is charged after a school in the community had to be put into a ‘hold and secure’ on Tuesday.

According to police, officers received an unconfirmed, third-hand report of a student possibly in possession of a hand gun at John Diefenbaker Senior School on 18th Avenue.

For the safety of students and staff, the ‘hold and secure’ was initiated and officers immediately began investigating.

With in an hour, officers found and seized a pellet pistol and arrested a 14-year-old youth and charged him with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The investigation continues but police say the weapon was not fired at anyone nor was anyone threatened with it.