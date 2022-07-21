Hanover collision leaves 73-year-old man in serious condition

On July 14 Hanover police and fire firefighters responded to a collision involving a motorized 4-wheel mobility scooter and pick-up truck, according to police.

The operator of the scooter has been identified by police as a 73-year-old Hanover man.

He was allegedly struck by the pick-up while entering a Food Basics parking lot, while the 76-year-old driver of the truck was exiting.

The man operating the scooter was eventually transferred to Victoria Hospital in London with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police say charges are pending against the pick-up truck driver from West Grey.

Hanover police are urging drivers to pay close attention when exiting/entering parking lots or turning at intersections in order to avoid similar collisions.