The City of London has reopened some streets following the massive rainfall and melt we received.

They include:

• Two southbound lanes of Wonderland Road, between Springbank Drive and Riverside Drive

• An eastbound and westbound lane of Riverside Drive, between Woodward and Wharncliffe Road, however curb lanes will remain closed due to water.

• Hamilton Road between Commissioners Road and Clarke Road

The following roads remain closed:

• Windermere Road between Doon Drive and Adelaide Street, North

• Empress Avenue between Argyle Street and Blackfriars Street

• Walnut Street, Cavendish Crescent and Wyatt Street

• Dingman Road between Old Victoria Street and Highbury Road

• Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road

All road closure information can be found at apps.london.ca/RightOfWay/

There are also numerous closures throughout Middlesex County.

Middlesex Centre:

• Nine Mile Road, between Wonderland Road and Hyde Park Road.

• Hyde Park Road, between Thirteen Mile and Fourteen Mile Road.

• Pleasant Street, between John Street and Longwoods Road.

• Old River Road in its entirety

• Heatly Drive in its entirety

North Middlesex:

• New Ontario Road, between Petty Street and Cassidy Road

• Ausable Drive, around the intersection of Drummond Road and Brinsley Road

• Coldstream Road, between Petty Street and Bornish Drive

• Springbank Road, between Glasgow Street and Elm Tree Drive

Thames Centre:

• Pigram Road, between Mt. Elgin Road and Crampton Drive.

Lucan-Biddulph

• Observatory Drive, between Stonehouse Line and Granton Line.

Southwest Middlesex

• Carolinian Drive, between Pratt Siding Road and Old Airport Road.