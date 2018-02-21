Featured
Handful of London streets open following flooding
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:18AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:51PM EST
The City of London has reopened some streets following the massive rainfall and melt we received.
They include:
• Two southbound lanes of Wonderland Road, between Springbank Drive and Riverside Drive
• An eastbound and westbound lane of Riverside Drive, between Woodward and Wharncliffe Road, however curb lanes will remain closed due to water.
• Hamilton Road between Commissioners Road and Clarke Road
The following roads remain closed:
• Windermere Road between Doon Drive and Adelaide Street, North
• Empress Avenue between Argyle Street and Blackfriars Street
• Walnut Street, Cavendish Crescent and Wyatt Street
• Dingman Road between Old Victoria Street and Highbury Road
• Westminster Road east of Wonderland Road
All road closure information can be found at apps.london.ca/RightOfWay/
There are also numerous closures throughout Middlesex County.
Middlesex Centre:
• Nine Mile Road, between Wonderland Road and Hyde Park Road.
• Hyde Park Road, between Thirteen Mile and Fourteen Mile Road.
• Pleasant Street, between John Street and Longwoods Road.
• Old River Road in its entirety
• Heatly Drive in its entirety
North Middlesex:
• New Ontario Road, between Petty Street and Cassidy Road
• Ausable Drive, around the intersection of Drummond Road and Brinsley Road
• Coldstream Road, between Petty Street and Bornish Drive
• Springbank Road, between Glasgow Street and Elm Tree Drive
Thames Centre:
• Pigram Road, between Mt. Elgin Road and Crampton Drive.
Lucan-Biddulph
• Observatory Drive, between Stonehouse Line and Granton Line.
Southwest Middlesex
• Carolinian Drive, between Pratt Siding Road and Old Airport Road.