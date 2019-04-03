Featured
Hammer attack leaves one man with serious injuries
Police investigate after an alleged attack involving a hammer in St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 1:02PM EDT
A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is in custody after allegedly attacking a man on the street with a hammer.
Police say the incident happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
The victim sustained serious injuries.
Police Service Dog Axle tracked the suspect to a St. Catharine Street apartment where police executed a search warrant.
Police say the two were known to each other, but a motive is not clear at this time.