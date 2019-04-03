

CTV London





A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is in custody after allegedly attacking a man on the street with a hammer.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

Police Service Dog Axle tracked the suspect to a St. Catharine Street apartment where police executed a search warrant.

Police say the two were known to each other, but a motive is not clear at this time.