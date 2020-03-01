LONDON, ONT. -- Hamilton Road is closed to traffic in both directions near Nilestown after a car drove into a hydro pole, knocking it down.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 2648 Hamilton Rd., just east of Westchester Bourne, shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle managed to get out but there was significant damage done to the pole.

Hydro One crews are en route to fix the problem.

Hamilton Road is closed from Westchester Bourne to Ferrar Road as crews work on the issue.