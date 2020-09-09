MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit and Huron Perth Public Health are each reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The new cases in Middlesex-London bring the total in the region to 742, including 673 resolved and 57 deaths (none new since mid-June) – leaving 12 active cases.

The region has had daily case counts ranging from zero to three since Aug. 18.

Still, London’s two assessment centres have now tested more than 60,000 people for COVID-19.

After a string of days with no cases, and no active cases in the region in recent days, three new infections were reported in Huron-Perth on Wednesday.

The cases bring the total there to 123 cases. Of those, 115 are resolved and there have been five deaths, leaving only the three new cases – all in Perth South - active.

There were no new cases reported in nearby regions, here is where the case totals stand based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, two active, 254 cases, with 247 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 341 total, 314 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 23 active, 481 total cases, 428 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, two active, 129 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Across the province, 149 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, marking two full weeks with daily totals above 100.