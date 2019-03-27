Two people are facing charges after London police seized two guns and $51,900 in drugs.

Officials say a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and a handgun along with ammunition and accessories were seized in a search Tuesday afternoon of a Wellington Road South hotel room.

Among the drugs seized were:

  • $49,200 of fentanyl
  • $1,300 of ketamine
  • $310 of crack cocaine
  • $265 of hydromorphone pills
  • $25 of crystal methamphetamine

Police also found about $13,000 in Canadian currency as well as scales and drug packaging materials.

As a result a 43-year-old London man and a 32-year-old London woman have been charged jointly with possession of a Scheduled I substance.

The male is also charged with:

  • five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
  • four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

He was expected to appear in London court Wednesday, while the female is scheduled to appear in court in May.