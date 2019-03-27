Featured
Guns, more than $50K in drugs seized by London police
Drugs and guns seized by police are seen in London, Ont. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 11:41AM EDT
Two people are facing charges after London police seized two guns and $51,900 in drugs.
Officials say a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and a handgun along with ammunition and accessories were seized in a search Tuesday afternoon of a Wellington Road South hotel room.
Among the drugs seized were:
- $49,200 of fentanyl
- $1,300 of ketamine
- $310 of crack cocaine
- $265 of hydromorphone pills
- $25 of crystal methamphetamine
Police also found about $13,000 in Canadian currency as well as scales and drug packaging materials.
As a result a 43-year-old London man and a 32-year-old London woman have been charged jointly with possession of a Scheduled I substance.
The male is also charged with:
- five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
He was expected to appear in London court Wednesday, while the female is scheduled to appear in court in May.