Guns and weapons seized in London, Ont.
Some of the items seized by London Police Service, Jan. 6, 2022. (Source: London police)
Three people are facing charges after police seized a number of guns in northwest London on Thursday.
Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street and also entered a home on Wateroak Crescent
The following items were seized:
- 9mm Glock 27 handgun, loaded with five (5) rounds of ammunition
- 40 calibre Glock handgun, loaded with four (4) rounds of ammunition
- Glock magazine
- 22 grams of suspected cocaine, value $2,200
- One (1) gram of suspected Fentanyl, value $200
- 32 ‘Tec’ pills, value $160
- $1655 in cash.
The accused were to appear in court Friday.