Guns and weapons seized in London, Ont.

Three people are facing charges after police seized a number of guns in northwest London on Thursday.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street and also entered a home on Wateroak Crescent

The following items were seized:

9mm Glock 27 handgun, loaded with five (5) rounds of ammunition

40 calibre Glock handgun, loaded with four (4) rounds of ammunition

Glock magazine

22 grams of suspected cocaine, value $2,200

One (1) gram of suspected Fentanyl, value $200

32 ‘Tec’ pills, value $160

$1655 in cash.

The accused were to appear in court Friday.