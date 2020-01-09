LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are looking for public help after a break-in and theft at a Margaret Street home in late December.

Police say the incident happened sometime between Dec. 26 and 30, after someone forced their way into the Bluevale residence through a patio door.

The home was reportedly ransacked and the suspect(s) also broke into a gun locker stealing three guns.

They are described as:

Browning Cynergy 12 gauge shotgun with a brown stock and a silver barrel

Browning Bar II Safari 300 semi-automatic with a brown wooden stock

CJZ replica AK47 with a folding stock.

Jewelry valued at about $180,000 was also stolen, along with a quantity of cash.

Some of the jewelry pieces are described as:

a large white 14 karat gold cross with diamonds

a ladies' ring with a blue stone and multiple diamonds

a men's 14 karat gold ring with diamonds

other assorted diamond chains

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.