Guns, $180K in jewelry stolen from Bluevale, Ont. home
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:40PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are looking for public help after a break-in and theft at a Margaret Street home in late December.
Police say the incident happened sometime between Dec. 26 and 30, after someone forced their way into the Bluevale residence through a patio door.
The home was reportedly ransacked and the suspect(s) also broke into a gun locker stealing three guns.
They are described as:
- Browning Cynergy 12 gauge shotgun with a brown stock and a silver barrel
- Browning Bar II Safari 300 semi-automatic with a brown wooden stock
- CJZ replica AK47 with a folding stock.
Jewelry valued at about $180,000 was also stolen, along with a quantity of cash.
Some of the jewelry pieces are described as:
- a large white 14 karat gold cross with diamonds
- a ladies' ring with a blue stone and multiple diamonds
- a men's 14 karat gold ring with diamonds
- other assorted diamond chains
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.