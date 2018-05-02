

A total 69 guns have been turned over to London Police during a month long amnesty program.

The program was run as part of a province-wide initiative during April which allowed residents to voluntarily hand in unwanted or illegally-owned guns, weapons, accessories, or ammunition.

Police also took in more than dozen kilograms of ammunition.

Police say No weapons-related criminal charges were laid in connection with the firearms turned in under the program.

The items turned in are:

46 long guns;

10 hand guns/restricted firearms;

4 prohibited firearms (handguns);

9 BB guns; and

Approximately 15 kilograms of ammunition.

All of the items will be destroyed.