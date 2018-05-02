Featured
Gun Amnesty program nets nearly 70 firearms
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 9:21AM EDT
A total 69 guns have been turned over to London Police during a month long amnesty program.
The program was run as part of a province-wide initiative during April which allowed residents to voluntarily hand in unwanted or illegally-owned guns, weapons, accessories, or ammunition.
Police also took in more than dozen kilograms of ammunition.
Police say No weapons-related criminal charges were laid in connection with the firearms turned in under the program.
The items turned in are:
- 46 long guns;
- 10 hand guns/restricted firearms;
- 4 prohibited firearms (handguns);
- 9 BB guns; and
- Approximately 15 kilograms of ammunition.
All of the items will be destroyed.