A total 69 guns have been turned over to London Police during a month long amnesty program.

The program was run as part of a province-wide initiative during April which allowed residents to voluntarily hand in unwanted or illegally-owned guns, weapons, accessories, or ammunition.

Police also took in more than dozen kilograms of ammunition.

Police say No weapons-related criminal charges were laid in connection with the firearms turned in under the program.

The items turned in are:

  • 46 long guns;
  • 10 hand guns/restricted firearms;
  • 4 prohibited firearms (handguns);
  • 9 BB guns; and
  • Approximately 15 kilograms of ammunition.

All of the items will be destroyed.