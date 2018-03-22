

CTV London





London police and the OPP are participating in a province-wide gun amnesty program in April.

Gun owners can voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition to police with no threat of criminal charges.

Police say the amnesty program is a way to provide citizens with a safe way to surrender weapons and enhance public safety.

They say officers will not recommend weapons-related criminal code charges that might otherwise apply to people who are turning in these items as long as they have not been used in the commission of a crime.

However, no anonymous submissions will be accepted.

Gun owners can call the London police service`s non-emergency number at 519-661-5670 to arrange for officers to attend and safely retrieve the weapons.