Guilty plea in 2019 Bruce County death
The man accused of killing Steven Berfelz with his tractor in January 2019, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.
Ronald Seifreid,60, pleaded guilty in a Walkerton courtroom Wednesday.
Court heard, that Berfelz and Siefried were neighbours and friends, until a disagreement over a tractor repair.
Their dispute led to a confrontation on Jan. 4, 2019. The two men met in Berfelz’s field and were fighting over a farm wagon. During the confrontation, the 53-year-old Berfelz, fell off his tractor to the ground and was run over by Siefried’s tractor.
Seifreid, did not call 911 for help and drove his tractor home. Berfelz would die in hospital, from a fractured skull.
Seifreid was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain and offer assistance.
The Crown’s office is seeking an eight to 10 year prison term, while Siefried’s defence is seeking a four to five year prison term.
Seifreid will be sentenced in March.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP
Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.
Nanos on why the problem for the Conservatives goes deeper than Erin O'Toole
While the trucker protests seen in Ottawa and other parts of the country may have been an 'enabling' event for some Conservative caucus members to oust Erin O'Toole, the party's problems run deeper than just the leader, said Nanos Research's Nik Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line.
OPINION | Don Martin: The Groundhog Day massacre casts a shadow over Conservatives tilting hard to the right
Born: August 24, 2020. Died: February 2, 2022. Erin O’Toole’s 526-day intra-pandemic Conservative leadership has been euthanized, taken down by a mercifully quick and decisive 75-vote backstabbing from his own MPs, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Calls rev up for feds to intervene in Ottawa trucker convoy protest
As the trucker convoy seizes national attention and stymies everyday life for Ottawa citizens, calls are revving up for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government to intervene in the trucker convoy standoff.
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
Ottawa police, city lawyers considering court order to end convoy protests
Ottawa police and city lawyers are discussing applying for a court injunction as means of ending the ongoing trucker convoy protest, with Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly saying Wednesday that the situation is 'intolerable' and 'unprecedented.'
Downtown Ottawa residents tired of 'living hell' during trucker protest
Residents have said they're afraid to leave their homes, and the Cornerstone Housing for Women says women have admitted themselves to hospital due to the increased trauma from the noise and fear.
'We're looking at a restriction-free Manitoba by spring': Province taking first step to completely remove restrictions
The Manitoba government is taking a "cautious" step toward reducing public health orders in the province with the goal of having no restrictions by the spring.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.
-
Icy conditions cause crash and fire in Wilmot Township, 28 collisions across Waterloo Region
As Anne Loeffler was making coffee early Wednesday morning, she saw something outside her Kitchen window that made her call 911.
-
Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman hits 161 blood donations after decades of giving
Christine Moody of Windsor has been donating blood nearly every three months for over four decades.
-
Snow day: Impact of storm in Windsor-Essex, closures and cancellations
With the region under a winter storm warning, school buses h in Windsor-Essex were cancelled Wednesday morning, other services have also been impacted due the heavy snow.
-
Downtown businesses and BIA embrace University of Windsor taking over Ouellette Ave. building
There are vacancies and lease signs that could be on the verge of disappearing at 300 Ouellette Avenue.
Barrie
-
'I do not infect anyone,' Fighting for change to end HIV non-disclosure prosecution
A former Barrie woman is taking her fight to the Ontario Court of Appeal to clear her name after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2013 for HIV non-disclosure.
-
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in Dysart et al
Police are investigating the death of a snowmobiler who crashed on a trail in Dysart et al early Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I was in shock,' Group from Simcoe County and York Region wins $1M lottery
A group of nine from Simcoe County and York Region will share more than $1 million after winning the lottery.
Northern Ontario
-
With help from her doctor, Timmins mother confronts addiction and keeps her baby
In March 2021, Kelly-Anne Achneepineskum had many questions about her future. She was pregnant, busking to help make ends meet and she was also confronting drug addiction.
-
Hwy. 69 closed between Pointe au Baril and Parry Sound
A crash has closed the highway between Parry Sound and Point au Baril Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Two stabbed in Parry Sound, suspect charged with attempted murder
A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Parry Sound, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police expect 'Freedom Convoy' protest to grow this weekend
Ottawa police say they're anticipating the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has taken over downtown Ottawa to grow again this weekend as more demonstrators return, and that policing may not bring the demonstration to an end.
-
O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP
Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.
-
Ottawa contractor pleads guilty to uttering threats, fraud
An Ottawa contractor has pleaded guilty to one count of uttering threats and one count of fraud over $5,000 relating to 28 victims over work that was never finished or in some cases never even started.
Toronto
-
Girl, 14, who died of gunshot wound in stairwell of Mississauga, Ont. apartment identified
A 14-year-old girl who died after being found with gunshot wounds in a Mississauga, Ont. apartment building has been identified by family.
-
Hundreds of snow plows 'ready in position' ahead of major snowstorm in southern Ontario
A major snowfall is expected to hit southern Ontario beginning Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
-
'Just so frustrated': Auto body shop keeps Ontario man's truck for eight months
An Ontario man who got into a collision eight months ago says an auto body shop has held his truck since then and won't give it back until they locate a part for it.
Montreal
-
Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers
Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.
-
Court strikes down attempt by Quebec justice minister to not require judges to be bilingual
Justice Christian Immer ruled that the minister had no say on how magistrates set the professional and linguistic requirements of provincial judges, who oversee most court appearances in the province.
-
'I was shocked': Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
At a time when communities are marking Black History Month, a Montreal-area parent said he was outraged after seeing his daughter's school workbook use people of colour to depict criminals.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Kalin's Call: Heavy snow and ice for Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'We're looking at a restriction-free Manitoba by spring': Province taking first step to completely remove restrictions
The Manitoba government is taking a "cautious" step toward reducing public health orders in the province with the goal of having no restrictions by the spring.
-
'Fires like these are heartbreaking': crews continue to battle blaze on Langside Street
Fire fighters continued to battle a huge blaze at a commercial building on Langside Street—fighting to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings—a task made difficult by frigid temperatures.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Toronto to track path migrant family took before dying at border
Investigators with Manitoba RCMP are in Toronto tracking tips and information related to an Indian migrant family who froze to death last month near the Canada-U. S. border.
Calgary
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
As opposition grows louder, Kenney promises 'end is near' for restrictions
Premier Jason Kenney has once again promised an end to COVID-19 health restrictions is coming sooner than we may think.
-
Airdrie RCMP identify victim of Willowbrook suspicious death
Police in Airdrie have released the name of a man whose death is at the centre of an investigation by RCMP.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Province surpasses 1,600 hospitalizations, sets new record high
The latest figures show 1,598 patients in hospital, the second-highest count to date. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s count of 1,585 was revised to a pandemic-high 1,627.
-
'The perception is changing': International pundits take notice of Canada's emergence as men's team nears World Cup berth
A 'golden generation' with two star players, including Edmonton's Alphonso Davies, has Canada headed toward a more promising World Cup appearance.
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 18 deaths as hospitalizations drop below 1,000
The B.C. government announced 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital dropped below 1,000.
-
'We're not writing him off': Vancouver man whose elderly father is in Alberta ICU hopes to bring him to B.C.
A Vancouver man whose elderly father is in intensive care in Alberta said he’s been struggling to bring him to B.C.
-
Scammers scheduling fake COVID-19 tests to steal personal information
British Columbians who recently received an unsolicited phone call, email or text message offering to help them book a COVID-19 test might want to confirm their appointment actually exists.