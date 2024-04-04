Growing interest in London, Ont. credit card painter

You could say London, Ont. artist Tanmay Parashar is “banking” on his future.

If all goes well, he’ll be “charging” ahead with his unique niche in the world of abstract art.

“The special thing about my art is I create everything using the edge of a credit card,” he explained to CTV News London.

Tanmay has been creating credit card art since 2018. In 2021, he moved from Toronto to London to expand his studio.

Since Then, his work has been showcased at major independent art shows, including one taking place next week at the CNE grounds in Toronto.

Tanmay’s medium of plastic card painting began with an art teacher who used credit cards on the edges of portraits.

Through her inspiration, his brand of art was born.

London, Ont. abstract artist Tanmay Parashar uses the edge of a credit card to create his unique portraits. April 4, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A large portrait can take hours to create. “So this one has a little over 58,000 dabs of colour,” he said.

Tanmay uses different types of cards for his creations. They vary from thin credit cards to thicker loyalty cards and key tags.

Most often, he uses his own old banking debit cards. Their utilization offers free publicity for its issuer.

“I’ve often thought maybe I should approach RBC and say ‘give me some sort of discount on my mortgage,’ ” he said with a chuckle.

Tanmay also joked he’s not charging any “interest” on his portrait sales, which have commanded anywhere from $300 to $17,000.

But no matter how people pay, Tanmay is grateful his love of credit card art is appreciated by others.

“I know that colours bring joy to people, and I’ve seen the reaction of people when they look at my artwork,” he said.