LONDON, ONT. -- Despite the snow that hit London Saturday into Sunday, our area’s favourite groundhog is predicting an early spring.

The news came bright and early Saturday morning as Wiarton Willie woke up from his slumber and didn’t see his shadow. That means spring will arrive ahead of schedule.

Premier Doug Ford was on hand to see the prediction with Wiarton Mayor Janice Jackson, who slipped up momentarily, suggesting the rodent saw his shadow.

Elsewhere, Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his Nova Scotia burrow and apparently saw his shadow while Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte did not. Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil backed up Willie’s prediction.