Groundhog Day snow storm
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton, while London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford, stretching up to Niagara are under a watch.
A special weather statement is in effect for the rest of southern Ontario as a large swath of snow is expected to move in Wednesday.
A mild southerly wind pushed the temperature above freezing Tuesday and showers will develop Tuesday evening, with some light rain expected overnight into early Wednesday.
Rain will change to snow Wednesday morning and the snow will fall all day and continue into Thursday.
The snow will quickly accumulate making travel hazardous in the region.
There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic as the storm moves slowly over the area.
Snowfall amounts will range anywhere between 15-25cm from Windsor to Hamilton.
Another blast of bitterly cold air will follow the storm and temperatures are set to drop five to 10 degrees below normal by Friday with the icy chill holding into the weekend.
