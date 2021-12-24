Grinches steal tree from St. Thomas, Ont. yard
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are investigating after residents at a Southwick Street home woke Thursday morning to find a tree missing from her yard.
The Blue Spruce, which police say was likely taken as a Christmas tree, was cut down shortly before 3 a.m.
Surveillance video from a nearby residence shows two people carrying the tree away from the property.
Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.