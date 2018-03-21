

CTV London





London police are warning the public after a pair of grifters have been targeting parking lots across the city, swindling jewellry right off unsuspecting victims.

Police say women were targeted in two separate shopping mall parking lots.

The first incident took place in the parking lot at 1299 Oxford Street East on, March 19 around 5:00 p.m.

The second occurred in the parking lot of 1225 Wonderland Road North around 12:00 p.m. on March 20.

The suspects approached the victims asking for directions.

In both cases, the female suspect placed jewelry on them while removing or attempting to remove the victim's own jewelry.

The suspects are described as:

1. Female, Middle-Eastern, approximately 5'6, 135 lbs, 50-60 years of age, wearing a hijab or her hair in a high bun. This woman is described as having some gold or silver teeth.

2. Male, Middle-Eastern, approximately 5'8, medium build, 20-30 years of age, with short black hair. He is also described as having a right eye which appeared to be all white.

The suspects may be operating a dark or silver coloured 4-door vehicle.