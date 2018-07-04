

CTV London





Grey County OPP say an officer administered Naloxone to an unresponsive man on Monday after he was found without vital signs.

Police attended a residence on Highway 10 in the Township of Chatsworth around 1 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

When they arrived they found the man without vital signs and began to perform CPR.

The man remained unresponsive, at which time the officer administered the Naloxone.

Grey Country Paramedic Services attended and transported the man to hospital where he regained consciousness.

The 40-year-old victim from Chatsworth is expected to make a full recovery.