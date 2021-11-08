Grey County, Ont. family welcomes return of 'impounded' dogs

Grey County, Ont. -

Dexter and Nove are back home at Deanna Irvin-Wheeler’s property near Durham, Ont. and no one is happier than her grandson, Brayden.

“When they were taken, it was like I was lost. I didn’t have my best friend. I count them as my kids, really, so it was pretty heartbreaking for them to be taken away from me,” he says.

The two American Bullies got loose in mid-March. Because they resemble pit bulls, a breed banned in Ontario, the local West Grey animal control officer, took them away from Irvin-Wheeler.

That's because under Ontario’s “breed-specific legislation” or pitbull ban, part of the Dog Owner’s Liability Act (DOLA), animals that look like pit bulls can be impounded.

“In my case, with the pedigrees, the DNA -- I had letters, I had everything. I was never charged under DOLA, which is why they got away with sending my dogs away,” says Irvin-Wheeler.

But, an unexpected call from Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Oct. 20 started the wheels in the motion to get Dexter and Nove, and other dogs in a similar situation, home.

The premier became personally invested in multiple cases over the past month, several dog owners say, and promised he'd rescind the pit bull ban, known as breed-specific legislation, found in DOLA.

Last Monday, the province followed through, loosenening regulations, allowing animals seized solely on the basis of their alleged breed to be returned to owners while a breed designation is conducted, paving the way for Dexter and Nove’s return.

“If there’s a situation where they say a dog is a pitbull, they can’t hold the dog. The dog stays at home,” says Irvin-Wheeler. “He (Ford) got on it, and he did what he said he was going to do."

Which means Dexter and Nove are home, for good Irvin-Wheeler hopes, since all the DNA tests on them have proven they are American Bullies, she says.

That is music to young Brayden’s ears.

“It so awesome to have them home. I feel so happy, they’re here."

- With files from The Canadian Press