

CTV London





A Holland Township man has been charged with second degree murder after Grey County OPP discovered the remains of a body over the weekend.

On Saturday, OPP were continuing a missing person investigation by searching a property near the village of Dornoch.

Police discovered the body of an unknown person. An autopsy will be conducted soon.

A 46-year old Holland Township man has been charged with:

• Second degree murder

• Indignity to a dead body

• Possession of a weapon while prohibited

A 22-year-old Holland Township man has been charged with:

• Indignity to a dead body

• Fail to comply with probation

Both men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

OPP want to speak with anyone who may have information.