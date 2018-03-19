Featured
Grey County man charged with second degree murder
File
CTV London
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 12:58PM EDT
A Holland Township man has been charged with second degree murder after Grey County OPP discovered the remains of a body over the weekend.
On Saturday, OPP were continuing a missing person investigation by searching a property near the village of Dornoch.
Police discovered the body of an unknown person. An autopsy will be conducted soon.
A 46-year old Holland Township man has been charged with:
• Second degree murder
• Indignity to a dead body
• Possession of a weapon while prohibited
A 22-year-old Holland Township man has been charged with:
• Indignity to a dead body
• Fail to comply with probation
Both men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
OPP want to speak with anyone who may have information.