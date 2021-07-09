Advertisement
Grey County crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 2:57PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Friday morning in the Township of Southgate.
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 at Grey Road 6 around 11:30 a.m.
The roadway is closed for the investigation and detours are in place.
Police will release more information once it's available.