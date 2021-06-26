LONDON, ONTARIO -- Grey Bruce is reporting 41 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Grey Bruce has found an increase in local cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, with an average of 25 new cases per day.

Prior weeks saw five cases per day.

According to health officials, these complex cases are affecting disadvantaged groups including individuals who are transient, homeless, and/or use drugs.

The recent surge is being linked to Delta variants.

In order to curb numbers of cases, Public Health continues to work with partners, scaling up their Case and Contact Management Team.

All residents living in shelters in Grey Bruce are now being offered second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and mobile units are being offered to those living in unregistered shelters or rooming homes this coming week.

Public Health reminds the community of the three w's: