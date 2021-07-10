WINDSOR, ONT. -- Grey Bruce Public Health is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination clinics and adding new ones starting Monday.

The health unit says most clinics will have a walk-in feature, but booking an appointment will ensure a vaccine is available.

“In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics,” a news release from public health says. “New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit. Being fully vaccinated is the best defense against COVID-19. The goal is to have everyone in Grey Bruce vaccinated by the end of July.”

Monday, July 12

Drop-in clinic at P&H Centre in Hanover: 8:30am - 6:30pm.

Drop-in clinic at OSDSS in Owen Sound: 8:30am - 6:30pm.

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Drop-in clinic at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm.

Drop-in clinic at OSDSS in Owen Sound. 8:30am - 6:30pm.

Drop-in clinic at Meaford & St-Vincent Community Centre in Meaford. 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Drop-in clinic at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm

Drop-in clinic at Davidson Centre in Kincardine. 8:30am - 6:30pm.

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

Drop-in clinic at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30 a.m. - 6:30pm.

Drop-in clinic at OSDSS in Owen Sound. 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Drop-in clinic at Beaver Valley Community Centre. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Drop-in clinic at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Drop-in clinic at Davidson Centre in Kincardine. 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For appointments at the Blue Mountains Community Health Centre can be booked here.

Appointments can also be booked using the local booking system by selecting a site and choosing the current eligible population under “target population.”