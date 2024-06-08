Grey Bruce Public Health issues alert after string of overdoses

Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.

Officials say seven non-fatal overdoses occurred in the first five days of June. Six of them were in Owen Sound and a seventh was in Saugeen Shores. Fentanyl is believed to be responsible for five of them.

“In light of this series of recent drug poisonings, Grey Bruce Public Health would like to reiterate the importance, for those who use unregulated street drugs, to exercise extreme caution with each and every dose,” said Monica Blair with GBPH in a statement.

The health unit is urging anyone who uses drugs to do so with somebody sober present and to always have naloxone at hand. Naloxone kits are available at many pharmacies for free and at the GBPH office at 101 17th St E. in Owen Sound from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.