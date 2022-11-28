Grey Bruce OPP launch traffic blitz due to increasing fatalities

In response to an increasing number of fatalities on area roads and in an effort to address dangerous driving habits, Grey Bruce OPP conducted a “traffic blitz” last Friday, levelling a total of 32 charges.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, on Nov. 25 police conducted a Highway Traffic Act blitz in response to address dangerous driving habits and the role they play in both fatal and non-fatal car crashes.

“Year to date, Grey Bruce has one of the highest fatality rates in West Region,” the release reads.

The event was attended by the Grey Bruce Traffic Management Unit, the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and the Highway Safety Division Media Relations.

During the day long blitz, 28 drivers were charged with speeding-related offences, while four charges were laid in relation to commercial vehicles, one of which had improper brakes and was put out of service.

“When you factor in alcohol or drug impairment, distraction, speed, or other aggressive behaviours, you have a recipe for tragedy. These are collisions that don't need to happen; they are entirely preventable, and it needs to stop,” said Acting Superintendent Shawn Johnson earlier this year.

Police advise drivers to plan ahead for unexpected delays, slow down, drive according to weather conditions, stay off mobile devices, and to find an alternative way of getting home if they have been consuming alcohol or drugs.

“These collisions are preventable, and everyone plays a part in making that happen,” the release reads.