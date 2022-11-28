Grey Bruce OPP launch traffic blitz due to increasing fatalities

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter) An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver