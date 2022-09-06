Grey Bruce OPP investigate fatal farm incident in Grey Highlands

Grey Bruce OPP is investigating a fatal farm-related incident that claimed the life of a 58-year-old.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 officers responded to a report of an incident involving a farm tractor and a wagon at an address on 4th Concession B in Grey Highlands.

Police, the Flesherton Fire Service and paramedics attended the scene.

Brian Betts, 58, of Grey Highlands was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified and officers continue to investigate the incident.