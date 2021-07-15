WINGHAM, ONT. --
A continued surge in COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce has prompted the region’s top doctor to “strongly recommend” a modified entry into Step 3 Friday.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra is “strongly recommending” but not ordering the following modifications to Stage 3 for Grey-Bruce.
It is recommended that outdoor gatherings have a maximum of 25 people with five as the maximum for indoor gatherings.
Additional recommendations for a modified Step 3 in Grey-Bruce include:
-
The public is strongly encouraged to only dine outdoors.
-
Workplaces and patrons follow public health measures, especially gyms, cinemas, and fast food locations.
-
Church services and attendees, specifically wedding receptions, follow public health measures.
-
Personal service settings and salons continue to require masks be worn, as in Step 2.
Arra says the modified Step 3 recommendations will only be revoked when the majority of 12-35 year olds have two vaccine doses and/or when the current surge diminishes.
Grey-Bruce is currently leading the province in COVID-19 cases, surpassing places like Toronto, Peel Region and Waterloo.
Grey-Bruce added 21 new cases Thursday, and 33 Wednesday. Two more people have succumbed to the virus, with another three deaths pending confirmation.
Seventeen Grey-Bruce residents are now in hospital with COVID-19.
The Delta variant accounts for 99 per cent of the new cases, Arra says.