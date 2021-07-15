WINGHAM, ONT. -- A continued surge in COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce has prompted the region’s top doctor to “strongly recommend” a modified entry into Step 3 Friday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra is “strongly recommending” but not ordering the following modifications to Stage 3 for Grey-Bruce.

It is recommended that outdoor gatherings have a maximum of 25 people with five as the maximum for indoor gatherings.

Additional recommendations for a modified Step 3 in Grey-Bruce include:

The public is strongly encouraged to only dine outdoors.

Workplaces and patrons follow public health measures, especially gyms, cinemas, and fast food locations.

Church services and attendees, specifically wedding receptions, follow public health measures.

Personal service settings and salons continue to require masks be worn, as in Step 2.

Arra says the modified Step 3 recommendations will only be revoked when the majority of 12-35 year olds have two vaccine doses and/or when the current surge diminishes.

Grey-Bruce is currently leading the province in COVID-19 cases, surpassing places like Toronto, Peel Region and Waterloo.

Grey-Bruce added 21 new cases Thursday, and 33 Wednesday. Two more people have succumbed to the virus, with another three deaths pending confirmation.

Seventeen Grey-Bruce residents are now in hospital with COVID-19.

The Delta variant accounts for 99 per cent of the new cases, Arra says.