Grey-Bruce COVID-19 vaccine task force prepares to wind down

As the province moves on from the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey-Bruce Public Health is also preparing to wind down its vaccine task force.

According to a press release from the Grey Bruce Health Unit, the health unit’s COVID-19 vaccine task force is shutting down after two years of operations and the “largest mass vaccination rollout in the area’s history.”

“As recommended by Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra, public health has decided to fully sunset the Grey-Bruce COVID-19 vaccine task force and formally thank each of the community-minded members and their teams who contributed to this important initiative,” the release reads.

The decision comes following a Nov. 30, 2022 memorandum in which Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said the pandemic response and recovery structure within the Ministry of Health will wind down and transition within existing divisions of the ministry.

“I am delighted to share that we have now reached a point in Grey-Bruce where we can officially conclude the Grey-Bruce COVID-19 vaccine task force,” Arra said.

Formed in early 2021, the role of the task force was to provide feedback, and direct and indirect support for the health unit’s COVID-19 vaccination program plan in Grey-Bruce.

The task force included representatives from the local business community and Grey and Bruce counties, agricultural, hospital, congregate care, school, pharmacy and social service sectors, and representatives from First Nations communities and faith-based organizations.

“I would like to thank every one of the individuals and organizations for the unwavering support and assistance they provided as members of the COVID-19 vaccine task force,” Arra added. “I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to the many people who volunteered their time to support the vaccination rollout in Grey-Bruce, including those who volunteered at vaccination clinics in the area. Without you, our mass vaccination clinics would not have been possible.”