Grey and gloomy week in store for London, Ont.

With the official start of spring just over a week away, Londoners are probably dreaming of sunshine, warmth and spring flowers. But this week’s forecast will remind us that winter isn’t done with the region quite yet.

According to Environment Canada, on Sunday London can expect a 60 per cent chance of flurries, and a high of 1 C, feeling like – 5 with the wind chill.

Sunday night will see cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries, with periods of snow possible around midnight. The low will dip down to – 3 C.

For the beginning of the workweek snow is expected with it tapering off around noon, and then a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be sustained in the afternoon at 30 km/h. The high will reach 1 C, but will feel like – 7 in the morning.

Overnight Monday, strong winds and cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls are expected. The low will dip down to – 5 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls. Windy. High of – 2 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High of 5 C.

Friday: Snow or rain. High of 4 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 3 C.