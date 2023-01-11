Greens to greenspace plan at former golf course criticized at committee meeting

The future of the former River Road Golf Course won’t be decided anytime soon.

Three local environmental organizations sent a letter to council’s Community and Protective Services Committee asking that all 134 acres of the property be retained as public greenspace.

“I would argue that the highest and best use would be to keep it a green space consistent with The London Plan designation for this property,” urged Mary Ann Hodge of Climate Action London during her delegation to committee members.

In November, the previous city council supported a staff recommendation to retain 85 per cent (114 acres) of the property for a riverside district park, and investigate selling the remaining 20 acre parcel along River Road for light industrial development.

“Industrial land use demand will continue as we continue to attract employers and economic opportunity to the city,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

However, the new ward councillor for the area expressed an openness to the delegation’s argument that planting trees on the 20 acre parcel would help London achieve its tree canopy and climate change goals.

“I’m leaning towards retaining this as a greenspace. I do think that we desperately need it,” Coun. Hadleigh Mcalister told colleagues on the committee.

A map of the former River Road Golf Course (Source: City of London)Lewis suggested selling the parcel as serviced light industrial land could help fund development of the remaining lands into a district park.

The city’s real estate department is conducting a study to determine the viability of redeveloping the 20 acres along River Road for light industrial use.

A report is anticipated this fall.

“That would be the right time to decide about (public) consultation. At this point, there is not a plan in place to go out to the public with,” explained Deputy City Manager of Environment and Infrastructure Kelly Scherr.

The committee was in agreement that public input and a final decision should wait until the report is complete.

“We don’t have any reports before us until the fall of this year telling us what they recommend or potentially could be done with it,” Coun. Elizabeth Peloza told CTV News after the meeting.

Council will consider the letter from the environmental groups at its meeting on Jan. 24.