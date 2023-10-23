Green bins being delivered in London

Green bins are finally being delivered to London households for a new program to be rolled out in January.

Back in August, the Civic Works Committee supported launching bi-weekly garbage collection and weekly blue box and green bin collection on January 15.

“The Green Bin will be transformational to our waste collection programs,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “It will be a new way for families and households to take climate action together. The program will reduce our community’s greenhouse gas emissions and keep food waste and other organic materials from going in the landfill.”

Reverting to same day collection means green bins and blue box recycling will be collected once a week, and households will be permitted up to three containers of garbage every two weeks.

Bi-weekly garbage collection (reduced from 42 times per year to 26 times per year) is expected to encourage households to redirect organics and recyclables into the blue box and green bins for weekly curbside disposal.

Baby diapers, incontinence products, and pet waste will not be permitted in green bins.

Instead, they will continue to be disposed with a household’s regular garbage that moves from the current eight-day collection cycle to every two weeks.

A Green Bin and Kitchen Container is being delivered to homes that currently have their garbage and recycling collected at the curb. Deliveries will continue until mid-December. The Kitchen Container is used to collect food waste from your kitchen, and can be emptied into your Green Bin when the program begins. A Kitchen Container will be provided to residents when the Green Bins are delivered to homes. When Green Bin collection begins, food scraps collected in a Kitchen Container can be placed in the Green Bin for pick up at the curb. Approximately 120,000 Green Bins will be delivered between now and mid-December to homes that currently place their garbage and recycling at the curb.

Once deliveries are complete, curbside collection for the Green Bin will begin the week of Jan. 15, 2024.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe and Bryan Bicknell