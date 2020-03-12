LONDON, ON -- As London gets set to launch a green bin program in late 2021, the City of Stratford began rolling out its new green bin program this week.

Nine-thousand green bins are being distributed to single-family homes throughout the rest of March. Green bin collection begins the week of April 6, 2020. Commercial, multi-residential, and institutional green bin programs will be phased in over the course of this year.

Residents can use the bins to discard of table scraps like vegetable peels and egg shells, but also a number of other products like paper-towel and tissue.