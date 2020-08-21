LONDON, ONT. -- The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) is making plans to start the 2020/21 season on Dec. 2.

The season will include a 40-game regular season schedule and the regular 24 team playoff format.

The regular season is scheduled to end on March 28, while the Sutherland Cup will be awarded no later than June 7 , 2021.

The league continues to work with the province, the Ontario Hockey Association and local health units to ensure the safety of players, staff and fans.

GOJHL teams will have the option to hold extended on-ice training from September to November following protocols set out by Hockey Canada.