Grassroots effort to bring Ukrainians to Middlesex County
“In these terrible times, that we are facing right now. This is crisis, human crisis, so thank you so much.”
The words from Svetlana Stoyko, a Ukrainian mother who along with her nine-year-old son, are one of the thousands that fled their home, said good bye to her husband and now looking for refuge.
A group in Middlesex County who are working at bringing several families to the area met to discuss their progress.
Karen Murray is one of the people who have committed to hosting a group of Ukrainian women and children.
“I think for us, a key moment was when our three-year-old granddaughter, the news was on one day and she asked, ‘why are those little children running? Where are they running to?’” she said.
Richard Hone one of the organizers of Sunday’s event, along with Evelyn ten Cate, also were compelled to do more after watching the devastation on TV.
“The rage was building so we decided to turn the rage into something more positive and she had left Irpro which was above Mariupol, which is was really hard-stricken area,” Hone said.
She, is Elena, a 22-year-old who fled the South Eastern area of Ukraine, on her way to the Polish border she stopped and picked up her 14-year-old cousin Gleb, who was in Kyiiv.
“They're now living in a little town called Posner in Poland they're living in a hotel. There's a think 10 people trying to live in the same hotel room,” says Evelyn ten Cate
Evenlyn and Richard have been working with Elena to secure visa’s through the Canadian Government’s emergency plan
“That program allows people to come in a rapid response way as visitors,” says Hone.
The word has spread, with more from the area offering to help, with flights, a place to live, and the expenses that come with it. And with that, more counties in the region are stepping up as well.
“We're hoping to start an Oxford chapter because things are growing so fast, and there's such such a need,” says David Murray
Elena and Gleb could be arriving in Canada with a couple of weeks, once their paperwork is approved, and the group is working on getting Svetlana here as soon as possible. Before the invasion she taught English as a second language in Ukraine.
“If we want to help these people integrate into the community, then we need to be able to provide some services and that English language training is probably number one,” says ten Cate.
The group is not a charity and cannot receive cash donations, but urge anyone that has vehicles, bicycles, or living space available for more displaced Ukrainians to get in touch with Ukrainians Help Middlesex.
