Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman: OPP

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his grandmother, OPP say.

The Norfolk County man was charged with first degree murder on Friday.

He has been charged in relation to the ongoing investigation into the death of Marlene Wilson, 90, of Waterford.

Several days after Wilson was discovered dead inside her Mechanic Street home on Feb. 13, police announced they would be treating her death as a homicide following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Wilson’s grandson, Jordaine Anthony Lewis Wilson, is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.