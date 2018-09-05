

CTV London





A 67-year-old woman is facing several charges after a three-year-old child and a one-year-old child were found unsecured in her car while driving.

Owen Sound Police received a complaint Tuesday that a woman was driving in downtown Owen Sound with a baby in her arms, and was smoking.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found that the woman was driving with a one-year-old sitting on the centre console and a three-year-old in the front seat without a seatbelt.

Police say child and family services were also called to the scene.

The woman was issued a total of eight tickets under the Highway Traffic Act and Smoke Free Ontario Act.