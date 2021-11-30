Grand Theatre welcomes live audiences home for the holidays

London, Ont. -

After a lengthy shutdown due to COVID-19, the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. has opened it’s newly renovated facilities with a Yuletide performance.

“Home for the Holidays” is a 90 minute theatrical concert featuring eight singers performing 27 festive songs.

“We wanted to invite people back into the Grand with holiday songs they remember, some new songs as well but mostly to celebrate that we’re back together live,” said Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director.

Blythe Wilson, one of the singers says the show is perfect for this time of the year.

“We have festive songs, a six-piece band on stage and it’s a lot of fun,” said Wilson.

After being off for more than 20 months, Wilson is thrilled to be back on stage in front of a live audience.

“It’s been a wonderful way for all of us to come back and we are all reuniting for the first time as artists, as band members and as crew,” she said. “And what we’ve been waiting for is for our audience to come and join us.”

Garnhum says Home for the Holidays is on now at the Grand until Christmas Eve adding, “With a great show and newly renovated theatre, it’s just a great time to be back at the Grand.”