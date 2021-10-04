Grand Theatre's high school project hits the road

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont. is seen on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London) The Grand Theatre in London, Ont. is seen on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island