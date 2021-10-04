Grand Theatre's high school project hits the road

London, Ont. -

Despite the pandemic, the Grand Theatre has still gone ahead with its annual high school project.

However, after more than 30 years, the production has hit the streets with a film version now available online called, The Great Grand Road Trip.

“We saw this as an opportunity to create something fresh, original and new by creating a road trip, a love letter to London,” says Andrew Tribe, the director of the high school project. “We created it with the students and filmed it over three weeks in the summer and it takes you through London, Ontario to some of our favourite stops, set to some of your favourite Broadway show tunes.”

The production was shot at places such as Fanshawe Pioneer Village and Storybook Gardens and can be seen online until Oct. 11.

“You’ll be able to go online, you’ll be able to watch the show anytime at your convenience and it’s able to be watched for free,” says Tribe.

In the weeks ahead, the Grand Theatre is looking forward to showing off its 9.5 million dollar renovation with its first live performance on stage in 18 months.

“Everyone here at the Grand is itching to get people back into the building and have live performance again”, says Tribe. “This year it will be an original holiday concert, Home for the Holidays and that will be the holiday show in December.”

More information on the high school project can be found on The Grand Theatre’s website.