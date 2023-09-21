Grand opening of new London Rona stores fundraise for Unity Project
In yet another sign of the severity of the housing crisis in London, Ont., one of the city’s long-established emergency shelters says skyrocketing rents and renovictions have forced some former clients back through their doors.
Unity Project Executive Director Chuck Lazenby told CTV News they’ve been seeing returning faces of people who used their services in the past, and now the high cost of housing has forced them back to the shelter.
“People that we’ve seen housed for a decade or more, we’re starting to see back in emergency shelter because of these sorts of things,” explained Lazenby. “It is very concerning. And for us, it’s certainly making it so our capacity is really quite tested. Not only in our organization, but in our community as a whole,” she said.
According to Rentals.ca September Rent Report, the average price of a one bedroom apartment in London in the month of August was $1811.00. That’s down by 2.1 per cent from one year earlier, but out of reach for many low income earners.
A zero bedroom or bachelor apartment averaged $1452, up 11.2 per cent year over year.
“If people can’t afford the rent, then that’s how they experience homelessness. Right? That is the key factor,” said Lazenby.
There is some help on the way for the local charitable organization. At the grand opening for two new Rona stores in London (formerly Lowes), company officials announced the Unity Project as the local recipient of its Home Sweet Home Foundation.
Donations made through the London Rona stores through the month of September will go to the Unity Project.
“We can see it in the results on our streets these days,” said North London Rona store manager Jon Lizmore. “There’s people needing places to live, you can see it driving around our city. So we really wanted to help out some of those agencies.”
“Helping people right now in those emergency shelters, we see an uplift of need,” added Rona Vice President of Human Resources Marc MacDonald. “And we are in a position where we can really help these different charity and community organizations.”
Funds raised through the Home Sweet Home Foundation will help Unity Project pay for security and accessibility upgrades at its Dundas Street site, said Lazenby. “Putting in automatic door openers on our doors, building a deck in our backyard so it’s wheel chair accessible to be able to go in and out, and providing security lighting and camera installation on our property.”
The Unity Project has 38 emergency shelter spaces. In addition, its housing stability program helps 38 individuals obtain and maintain housing.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open the Greenbelt to developers.
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
1 person killed and dozens injured after bus carrying students crashes on I-84 in Orange County, New York
At least one person has died and dozens more were injured when a bus carrying students rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, about 75 miles north of New York City, authorities said.
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
Freeland tables 'affordable housing and groceries' bill, Trudeau calls for all-party backing
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tabled new legislation to implement the promised removal of GST from new rental developments, and to revamp Canada's competition laws, framing the bill as a package that will result in more affordable housing and groceries, eventually.
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says
A Northern California coroner's office says actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances.
B.C. First Nation to provide update on probe of 3 residential school sites
A Fraser Valley, B.C., First Nation is expected to provide an update on its work into missing children and unmarked burials at three former residential school sites.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open the Greenbelt to developers.
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
Windsor
-
Suspect in courthouse bomb threat hoax identified, arrest warrant issued
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for the suspect believed to be responsible for making a false bomb threat targetting the area near the Ontario Court of Justice late last week.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.
-
Suspect identified in arson investigation
The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect in connection to an arson at a house in southeast Windsor.
Barrie
-
Police warn residents about bank scam circulating Simcoe County
Police are warning the public about a bank investigator scam circulating local communities.
-
Local pharmacy pledges $1 million to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign
A local pharmacy has pledged $1 million to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign to support the future of healthcare in Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Barrie Police recover stolen vehicle after responding to break and enter call
A break-and-enter at a residence in Barrie late Wednesday night turned into a vehicle being stolen.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open the Greenbelt to developers.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Kingston, Ont. sisters charged with fraud for claiming Inuit status
Two sisters from Kingston and their adoptive mother have been charged by Iqaluit RCMP with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation into allegations they falsely claimed to be Inuit in order to receive a benefit as adopted Inuit children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI).
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open the Greenbelt to developers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It was a mistake:' Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open the Greenbelt to developers.
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleads not guilty as sex-assault trial opens in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual-assault case, as jury selection for his trial got underway.
Montreal
-
Public sector unions planning large demonstration in Montreal on Saturday
Thousands of people are expected to attend a demonstration planned by the public sector unions in a common front on Saturday in Montreal.
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement from professional football
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is closing the door on his football career. The veteran offensive lineman announced his retirement Thursday after eight NFL seasons.
-
Montreal police believe man targeting seniors in alleged fraud scheme may have other victims
The Montreal police (SPVM) believes that a man recently charged with fraud may have had other victims. Mark Anthony Fattibene, 24, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged the following day with fraud. He appeared in court on Sept. 15.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to mirror Ottawa and remove sales tax from new rental constructions
Nova Scotia's premier says his government will remove the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax from the construction of new rental apartment buildings.
-
Frost advisory issued for northern New Brunswick
Clear sky, light wind, and temperatures approaching zero is a recipe for frost — which is what’s forecast for parts of New Brunswick Thursday night.
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers almost $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag reaches almost $3 million for credit monitoring services alone.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
-
Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleads not guilty as sex-assault trial opens in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual-assault case, as jury selection for his trial got underway.
Calgary
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
-
Lose a bank envelope full of money? Lethbridge police may have it
The Lethbridge police want to hear from a person who misplaced a lot of cash.
Edmonton
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
-
Witnesses to 'brazen shooting' on Alberta Avenue sought by police
Edmonton police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Alberta Avenue earlier this month.
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
Vancouver
-
'It's all politics': B.C. residents feel impact of India visa shutdown
As diplomatic tensions between India and Canada continue to mount, some B.C. residents are starting to feel the effects.
-
'A moment of profound sadness': Young man's body recovered from B.C. lake
The body of a young man who drowned in Windermere Lake in Invermere, B.C. last weekend has now been found, Mounties confirmed.
-
RCMP trying to identify man whose remains were pulled from the Fraser River in 2022
Mounties are appealing for help identifying a man whose body was pulled out of the Fraser River nearly 16 months ago.