Grand ghosts uncovers century old mystery

Just in time for Halloween, the Grand Theatre’s latest production takes a spooky but entertaining look at some haunting local folklore.

“Grand Ghosts” is a mysterious performance that takes a look at the disappearance of theatre magnate Ambrose Small.

Days after selling his holdings including the Grand in 1919, Small went missing and left behind an enormous fortune, a jealous wife and disgruntled employees. Since then there have been claims in folklore that Small’s ghost haunts the theatre.

“It’s known that Ambrose Small is the resident ghost here in the theatre”, says Jesse Gervais, who plays the role of Small. “We’re going to attempt to fill this theatre with people and conjure up his spirit on stage.”

However Gervais says the production is anything but scary.

“It’s a vaudevillian show and we bring the spirits out more will comedy,” says Gervais.

The actors are well aware of the folklore.

“It’s really interesting to be a part of this show.” says Tess Benger, who plays the part of Clara Smith, Small’s mistress. “Every time you step into the theatre you think is this the day that I’m going to see Ambrose Small?”

If you want to get into the spirit of the season, Grand Ghosts is on the main stage at the Grand Theatre until Nov. 5.