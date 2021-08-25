Grand Bend, Ont. pier jumper charged by OPP
A dip in Lake Huron couldn't save a Toronto man from being charged by Lambton County OPP.
Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers noticed two people drinking alcohol on the Grand Bend pier.
While attempting to issue appropriate offence notices for the infraction, one of the men fled the pier into the water. Officers took the person into custody when he emerged.
A second person was also taken into custody for interfering with office.
Two men from Toronto are charged and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccines not enough to stop fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, experts warn
Canadians need to focus on slowing the fourth wave of COVID-19 through well-established public health measures includes masking and physical distancing, experts say, as millions of Canadians remain unvaccinated.
Why haven't there been federal COVID-19 briefings during the election campaign?
During federal elections, the government runs on 'caretaker' mode, in which officials' interactions with the public are limited, with exemptions for public health and safety–but since the campaign kicked off Aug. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not held any press conferences during which reporters could pose questions on COVID-19 or the vaccine rollout. The major federal party leaders were asked about it on the trail today.
Truth Tracker: What does Erin O'Toole actually want in terms of private health care?
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has sought to make clear his support for universal health care, blasting the Liberals for 'American-style misleading politics' following the debacle over a video that Twitter flagged as ‘manipulated’ this week. But where exactly does O'Toole stand on private health care? Truth Tracker digs deeper.
Federal minister Monsef says her mention of Taliban as 'our brothers' is a 'cultural reference'
Canada's minister of women and gender equality says her mention of the Taliban as 'our brothers' during a press conference Wednesday is a 'cultural reference,' after receiving criticism for her choice of language.
'Can you let them die like this?': Families in Canada fear for Sikhs, Hindus trapped in Afghanistan
Sikhs and Hindus fear they'll die under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, say families and advocates in Canada, who are hoping they'll be reunited with their loved ones.
Trudeau says Canada prepared to stay in Kabul after Aug. 31 following G7 meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is prepared to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan after meeting Tuesday in a virtual summit with fellow G7 leaders who were convening to discuss the crisis and the re-emergence of the Taliban as the country's rulers.
Canadian travellers fined $5,700 each for getting wrong COVID-19 test before returning from U.S.
Three travelers say Canadian authorities fined them for getting the wrong COVID-19 tests in the U.S. before flying home to Canada.
Liberals' attacks on Conservatives' health-care stance might be working: Nanos
The Liberals’ repeated attacks against the Conservatives concerning Canada’s public health-care system might be working, in the words of Nanos Research’s Nik Nanos, who says the party has been enjoying increasing support in recent days.
'Herd immunity' no longer possible without vaccinating young children, Public Health Ontario says
Achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 will not be possible without an approved vaccine for children under 12, Public Health Ontario says in a new report about what the pandemic will look like this fall and winter.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 16 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
The Region of Waterloo reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined substantially.
-
Eastwood Collegiate changes moniker to Lions: WRDSB
Eastwood Collegiate Institute has changed its moniker to the Lions.
-
OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.
Windsor
-
No property taxes in 2022: Here's how you can win!
The City of Windsor is willing to waive property taxes for one lucky household, if they can prove everyone in that home is vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Windsor-Essex schools included in at-home COVID-19 testing pilot project
Windsor-Essex school boards will take part in a provincial pilot project that will give students and staff a take-home COVID-19 test if they are exposed to the virus through a cohort or outbreak.
-
OPP seize drugs and firearms from Leamington property
Four people are facing multiple charges after police allegedly seized $171,000 in illicit drugs and weapons from a Leamington property.
Barrie
-
Drivers charged for racing in Walmart parking lot in Wasaga Beach: OPP
Provincial police say two drivers face "hefty fines" for allegedly racing in a Walmart parking lot in Wasaga Beach.
-
Mixed stance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations across police forces in Simcoe Muskoka
A majority of police services across Simcoe Muskoka have mixed opinions on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's direction
Provincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudden death at Vale's Sudbury smelter
Sudbury police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a sudden death at Vale's smelter in the Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff.
-
Artist completes Alex Trebek mural at Sudbury Secondary School
Artist Kevin Ledo has officially completed his mural of Alex Trebek, painted on a wall outside Sudbury Secondary School, which Trebek attended as a youth.
-
Northern police arrest stunt drivers, say one was travelling 146 k/m in a 50 km/h zone
Greater Sudbury Police and the Ontario Provincial Police laid stunt driving charges this week in multiple incidents.
Ottawa
-
Vaccination certificates' inevitable' in Ontario: Eastern Ontario top doctor
Eastern Ontario's medical officer of health suggests it is inevitable that Ontario will need to introducing a proof of vaccination system this fall so residents can prove they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 660 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 19 cases in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the 17th straight day with double-digit case numbers.
-
Sunwing flying to 11 warm destinations from Ottawa this winter
Sunwing has announced flights will depart the Ottawa International Airport for 11 destinations weekly between November and April 2022.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Hamilton nightclub grows to 42 cases
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Hamilton nightclub now encompasses 42 infections, all believed to be patrons who visited the establishment earlier in August.
-
Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to the disease.
-
Woman charged with arson after driving vehicle into Pickering home that later caught fire
A 37-year-old woman is facing charges after she repeatedly drove a vehicle through the garage door of a residence in Pickering, eventually leading to a large fire that consumed much of the home.
Montreal
-
Quebecers can download the vaccine passport app beginning Wednesday ahead of Sept. 1 launch
Quebecers will be able to download a new mobile app for the vaccine passport Wednesday morning as the province says it’s ready to limit some non-essential services to only vaccinated people.
-
Quebec public health recommends employers postpone plans for a return to the office
Quebec public health is recommending all employers delay their plans to bring workers back to the office because of the precarious COVID-19 situation in the province.
-
Hospitalizations, ICU numbers increase as Quebec reports 550 new COVID-19 cases
Quebec has 550 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 386,015 since the start of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports province's 94th COVID-19 related death, seven new cases Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with five recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 50.
-
N.B. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 164
New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 164.
-
Man ticketed at Halifax airport for refusing to follow public health requirements for visitors to N.S.
Halifax Regional Police has ticketed a man for failing to comply with regulations set out in the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 105 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, one new death
Manitoba reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the daily total has climbed above 100 in two months.
-
Vaccines not enough to stop fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, experts warn
Canadians need to focus on slowing the fourth wave of COVID-19 through well-established public health measures includes masking and physical distancing, experts say, as millions of Canadians remain unvaccinated.
-
Controversial critic of COVID measures Chris Sky arrested at Winnipeg rally
Winnipeg police said Christopher Saccoccia, otherwise known as Chris Sky, was arrested at an anti-mask rally in the area of Portage and St. Mary avenues on a warrant obtained by Manitoba Justice.
Calgary
-
'An air conditioner hanging out a Beltline apartment': Mixed reviews for new Calgary arena renderings
New renderings of the proposed new Calgary arena are receiving mixed reviews online.
-
Biologist calls for return of restrictions to Alberta as B.C. reintroduces pandemic measures
While health officials in British Columbia are taking emergency action as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, Alberta has made no changes to its health protocols amid a strengthening fourth wave.
-
'Didn't sit back and feel sorry for herself': Calgary dancer's battle with cancer comes to an end
A Calgary dancer who spent time raising money for brain cancer research, while also battling the disease, has died.
Edmonton
-
83 more Royal Alex surgeries postponed with extended operating room closures
Closures at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Centre will continue into September, as health officials warned they could.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 7 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU counts hit 10-week highs
Seven more Albertans were reported to have died due to COVID-19.
-
Bear prints spotted in Devon river valley
The town says the prints were spotted on trails near the Secret Park in Voyageur Park.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP use cruiser to push car with no brakes to a stop on Vancouver Island highway
RCMP had to use their vehicle to push a speeding car to a stop after the car – which was determined to have no working brakes – was spotted speeding on a Vancouver Island highway.
-
Massive development proposed on vacant hotel site in downtown Nanaimo
The City of Nanaimo has received a rezoning application to build a massive mixed-use development on the site of the dormant Howard Johnson Hotel in the downtown core.
-
Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says Fairy Creek protests impacting tourism, raising safety concerns
The Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says it's working hard to make sure visitors know it's safe to visit the community and nearby eco-tourism sites as clashes between old-growth logging activists and RCMP continue.