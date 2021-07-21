Advertisement
Grand Bend North Beach unsafe for swimming: Lambton Public Health
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:07AM EDT
Enjoying the hot weather at the main beach in Grand Bend, Ont. on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton Public Health is warning Grand Bend visitors about unsafe swimming conditions at the north beach.
A water quality inspection conducted Wednesday revealed high levels of E.coli bacteria.
Officials say the water is unsafe for swimming.
Flags have been changed at the beach to 'warning'.
