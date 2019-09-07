

CTV London





A local political science educator is making a bid to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Kate Graham, who ran for the Liberals in London North Centre in the last provincial election, will make the announcement online Saturday at 1 p.m.

"This leadership race presents a remarkable opportunity to ask big questions about who we are as a province and a party, and determine what we stand for,” Graham says in a news release.

“For me, entering this race is answering an urgent call to revitalize democracy in Ontario.”

She is the first Liberal leadership candidate from outside the GTA.

Graham, who teaches politics at Western University and Huron University College, plans to tour the province talking to the public.

Her first stop will be in Windsor on September 14.