

Scott Miller, CTV London





A rash of graffiti has caught the attention of the OPP after the letters 'DPK' appeared in four locations in Walkerton over the course of this week.

Investigators say the graffiti has been found on walls of a local high school, two utility trailers, a shed and buildings at the Agricultural Park.

The Agricultural Society buildings were the hardest hit, with over ten 'DPK’s' spraypainted on exterior walls.

Police believe the damage was done earlier this week.

They believe someone knows who spray painted the letters, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.