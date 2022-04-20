Grade 7/8 Students campaign for better youth mental health initiatives

Students at Wortley Public School have partnered with 519 Clothing Co. to raise awareness about the mental health struggles youth face.

“A lot of youth don’t get the help they need and they silently struggle which they shouldn’t have to do,” said grade 7 student Niall Lunderigan. “So we came up with these sweaters and shirt to sell to raise money and raise awareness.”

The idea for the campaign came to fruition in Mr. Jones’ grade 7/8 class.

When classes resumed for in-person learning, he and his students were discussing their battle with mental health after facing two years of feeling isolated throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve had severe anxiety since I was pretty little. It’s gotten a lot better but I think a lot of youth go through a lot of things,” said grade 7 student, Ella Stockie.

They decided as a group that they wanted to try and do something about it.

“One of the students was wearing a 519 shirt and we thought maybe there’s some things we can do. There’s no harm in asking,” said Mr. Jones.

Between the class and the local clothing company, they came up with original designs and slogans and promoted the initiative through a video campaign.

The 519 X Wortley Road PS Unisex hoodie can be found here.