LONDON, ON -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area (BBBSOLA) is calling on all bakers, young and old, to put on their apron and grab their measuring cups, in an effort to raise funds for a great cause.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to bake a delicious dessert than consider the online fundraising campaign, Bake for Kids’ Sake.

Executive Director of BBBSOLA, Janet Tufts says as with many non-profit organizations, they too have been impacted by COVID-19.

"Annually we do a Lawn Bowl for Kids’ Sake event but that has been canceled and replaced with a virtual Bake for Kids’ Sake. We are trying to be as creative and shift in this environment and we’re really excited that it’s taking off," said Tufts.

This online fundraising campaign asks participants to raise funds for at-risk children in the London community through baking an #IgnitePotential-themed cake (think fireworks, excitement, and sparkles).

It costs $25 to register for the event that runs between Thursday, May 14 to Monday, May 18.

Once you have completed your cake, submit a photo or video of your tasty treat on social media using the hashtag #bakeforkidssake or by emailing it.

To sweeten the deal, Big Brothers Big Sisters will be giving away two prizes of $100 downtown dollars, one for the most creative dessert and the other to the top fundraiser.

Tufts says now is the time, more than ever, to focus on children’s health and wellbeing. Not only must we protect them from COVID-19, but from the toxic stress and adversities that are intensifying in some Canadian homes due to social isolation.

"The hardships of COVID-19 are concerning for all of us, but vulnerable families and children will suffer the most. We’re here to ensure our Littles know they’re not alone during this difficult time. We’re committed to keeping our mentoring relationships going and continue to be amazed by the creative ways our Bigs are finding to stay connected to their Littles, including making virtual calls and dropping off care packages," said Tufts.